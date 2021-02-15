Netflix has a huge library of films and TV shows throughout the film. If you thought of trying something new other than Hollywood films, then there a few Polish films available on the streaming platform.

While Polish films are not much famous all over the world but Netflix picking the amazing Polish Movies on Netflix. So here are 5 best Polish films to watch on the streaming service.

365 Days

Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes directorial Polish erotic romantic drama film were released in 2020. The film was based on the first novel of a trilogy by Blanka Lipińska. It was one of the most-watched items in numerous territories on multiple continents. Starring Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka follow the story of a young woman from Warsaw falling for a dominant Sicilian man, who imprisons and imposes on her a period of 365 days for which to fall in love with him.

Squared Love

Filip Zylber directorial polish rom-com film was released in 2021. The film stars Adrianna Chlebicka, Mateusz Banasiuk and Mirosław Baka in lead. The Netflix film which is set in Warsaw follows the story of a popular journalist falling in love with a model leading a double life. The film is currently trending on the streaming platform.

Cold War

Paweł Pawlikowski historical drama film was released in 2018 on Netflix. The film which is set against the backdrop of the 1950s Cold War in Poland follows the story of two people of differing backgrounds and temperaments. They soon begin an almost impossible romance. It is one of the critically acclaimed films which was premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

The Art of Loving. Story of Michalina Wislocka

The film is based on the most famous and recognized s*xologist of communist Poland, Michalina Anna Wisłocka. In the film, the author defies taboo and fights to publish her groundbreaking book on love and s*x. The film was released in 2017 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Coldest Game

Łukasz Kośmicki directorial Polish spy film was released in 2019. The film follows the story of a troubled math genius who prepares to play in a US-Soviet chess match whilst the Cuban missile crisis threatens world peace in 1962.

