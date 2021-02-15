Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been grabbing a lot of eyeballs because of their dating rumours these days. Every fan wants to know the truth about these two, but that did not happen until now. But, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star took everyone by surprise as she chose the perfect day to make her relationship official.

Kendall just made this Valentine’s Day the perfect one for both her and Devin as she went Instagram official. Yes, we know that you all want to see the picture that she chose to go official, so keep scrolling further.

Kendall Jenner seemingly confirmed that she is dating Devin Booker when she posted an adorable pic of the two of them laying down with their arms around each other and smiling. The basketball player, who is wearing a white T-shirt and backwards white baseball cap, is nestling his head in her shoulder in the snapshot, while his lady love, who is wearing a grey top, puts one of her hands up to her face over her blushing grin.

Kendall Jenner captioned the loving post with a single white heart emoji that was perfect for a day that represents love in all forms. Check out the picture below:

Kendall and Devin sparked romance rumours as they were spotted hanging out together multiple times over the past several months. They were first seen together in April 2020, and by September they were enjoying a getaway together to Idaho. There they joined married couple Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin for double dating fun. That same month, they were seen on various outings around Los Angeles and even visited fancy restaurants and clubs like Nobu and SoHo House.

In October, a source revealed to the portal that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were taking things “light” and “casual” at that time, which they explained was Kendall’s preferred way of dating.

“Devin and Kendall are still keeping it light and casual because she’s a casual dater,” the source revealed. “Anyone she sees she tries to keep it pretty light. Kendall dates here and there. She is someone who likes to casually date and keep it light. She travels and works so much and knows her worth.”

Well, we are very happy for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker as they are finally an official couple now. What about you?

