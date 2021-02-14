It is that time of the year again when love is in the air. It is Valentine’s Day, and every couple is celebrating it in their own unique way. Well, Cardi B is one lucky girl as her ex-husband Offset has treated her to a romantic pre-Valentine’s Day getaway.

The “WAP” hitmaker took to Instagram on February 13 to share snaps of the couple, along with their sweet daughter Kulture, 2, as they jetted off to paradise. Keep reading further to know more about their Valentine’s Day getaway.

The trio boarded a private jet as they headed to a tropical location, where offset has totally decked out their room. Clips posted to Cardi B’s IG Story showed a living room which was full of floral arrangements, along with hundreds of rose petals in the shape of a heart on the bed. The hitmaker also arranged balloons which read, “Love” and organized a lavish set up on the outdoor dining table. Check out the pictures below:

One video showed little Kulture going for a swim in a backyard pool, while other clips featured the “Up” singer and her beau hitting the beach. It comes two days after Cardi B made comments on Twitter about gift-giving on Valentine’s Day. “Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift.” As an example, the singer explained, “Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass.”

Her controversial comments drew criticism from some users, mostly men, who pointed out that she bought her on again/off again beau a $600,000 gold Lamborghini for his 29th birthday — not exactly “grass.”

Ouch! Now that is some real deal isn’t it? Anyway, what do you have to say about Cardi B and Offset’s Valentine’s Day celebration? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

