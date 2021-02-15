After months of speculations and so much hype, Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer finally came out yesterday. Fulfilling all the expectations, the trailer does live up to its curiosity and it looks very different from Joss Whedon’s 2017 film. While the team of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, and Amy Adams has left us mesmerised, it’s Jared Leto aka Joker who has hit it out of the park.

As promised by a few glimpses released earlier, Snyder will be gifting us a whole new package of Jared’s Joker. The actor seems to be in altogether a different league after what we saw (and criticised) in Suicide Squad. This brand new version of a clown has left everyone in awe. Especially the dialogue “We live in a society where honour is a distant memory. Isn’t that right…Batman?” has made everyone crazy and it’s already a meme template in the social media world.

See how Twitterati is reacting to Jared Leto’s Joker from Zack Snyder’s Justice League:

Can't wait until we have enough Leto Joker scenes to the point where we can edit him to "Why So Serious?"#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/XTx0yawTxx — Kachowski | KING OF KINGS (@Kachowski_115) February 15, 2021

I am excited to see what Leto does with this, for 3 years the internet has been telling him he's a horrible Joker. — The Immortal Rob (@Rob_readscomics) February 15, 2021

We need to see more of #TheJoker#ReleaseTheAyerCut Jared Leto’s Joker needs a movie showing how it went down between him and Robin. — #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague 3/18/21 🔥🃏🔥 (@BarcosJesse) February 15, 2021

Me to Joker jared leto 🥵 pic.twitter.com/0MtNhnML71 — soph 🧼 (@s0phja) February 15, 2021

https://twitter.com/morgenmogus/status/1361152122587394050?s=20

That NEW Jared Leto Joker in the Snyder cut😱 — JayyBee (@JarrettBailey7) February 15, 2021

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be streaming from 18th March 2021 on HBO Max.

Check out the trailer:

Are you excited to see Jared Leto aka Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

