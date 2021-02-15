Bridgerton has been a game-changer for its star cast. Everyone starting from Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne) to Nicola Coughlan (Penelope) has become an overnight sensation. But the one creating most noise is Regé-Jean Page aka the Duke of Hastings. And now, he’s broken a million of hearts with his Valentine’s Day outing! Read on for details.

For the unversed, Regé-Jean is earning unprecedented fame with his portrayal in the Chris Van Dusen creation. His tremendous portrayal even landed him up with the opportunity to host Saturday Night Live this season. The announcement came yesterday and left the fans elated.

Now, amidst it all, Regé-Jean Page was spotted with a mysterious woman on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. It was in North Of London that the Duke was spotted getting affectionate with his lady love. The woman was recognized to be writer and part-time footballer Emily Brown.

A report by DailyMail even reports that Regé-Jean Page and Emily Brown were embracing love close to their home. The couple reportedly shares a £800,000 home across the street. In the viral pictures, the Bridgerton actor could be seen dressed in a black trench coat. He covered his face with a blue scarf owing to the COVID pandemic.

Regé-Jean could be seen kissing Emily Brown as he wrapped her in his arms adorably. Emily, too, was seen in a blue quilted coat and paired it up with white baggy pants and boots.

Check out the viral pictures below:

Rege-Jean Page with the writer and part-time athlete Emily Brown in London, 02.13. pic.twitter.com/8lQTU7Ng34 — best of regé-jean page (@bestofrjeanpage) February 13, 2021

Well, clearly it is a sight no Bridgerton fan wanted to witness on Valentine’s Day. Fans of Regé-Jean Page are heartbroken and he’s left a million hearts shattered!

Meanwhile, Bridgerton Season 2 seems to have started shooting already. Recently, Phoebe Dynevor was spotted in her signature Daphne hairstyle and sparked rumours of filming the sequel!

