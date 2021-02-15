As much as the internet is a weird place to be, it is also fun. A lot of people become popular overnight. Today, we are going to talk about stars who are considered serious SNACC owing to their crazy popularity. From Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page aka Duke Of Hastings to Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery aka Billy Hargrave, take a look at our list.

The girls across the world are going gaga over these handsome hunks and we too are drooling over them.

Let’s take a look at the latest Snacc obsessions of the internet:

Regé-Jean Page –

Ever since Bridgerton released, girl-fans of the show across social media have been craving a Duke Of Hastings in their life. From the steamy s*x scenes with Phoebe Dynevor or flaunting his bare body in the show, we were drooling over this hottie like a small kid drools over a candy-bar.

Dacre Montgomery –

Dacre rose to fame by playing Billy Hargrave in Netflix’s original series, Stranger Things. He handsome enjoys a massive fan following post his stint on the show with over 6 million followers on Instagram. And have you ever seen his facial features? I mean, how can someone be blessed with so much perfection?

Timothée Chalamet –

A jawline as sharp as Timothée’s could cut a glass clean. No kidding! Despite being skinny, the Little Women has made a space for himself in Hollywood and has been doing some incredible work. The 25-year-old actor enjoys a fan following of over 11 million followers on Instagram and time and again becomes the internet snacc.

Harry Styles –

This man is my weakness. I mean, call me bias or whatever but this man is rewriting fashion goals on his own terms. From wearing jewellery to dresses, nobody does it like Harry Styles. Period.

The Watermelon Sugar singer trends every now and then on the internet for his kindness, appearances and apparels.

Dav Levy –

Are you even normal if you don’t like Dan Levy? How can you not love Rose David from Schitt’s Creek? This man is classier than any woman I’ve met in my entire life. I want that confidence and swag in my life. Also, his geek glasses make him look even hotter snacc!

Tell us your pick from the above-mentioned list.

