Miley Cyrus is one personality who is always known for her bold pictures, videos, statements and her relationships. Most of you must be aware of her dating history with Nick Jonas. But did you know there was a time after Nick’s wedding with Priyanka Chopra when the Midnight Sky singer got nostalgic and shared such a picture that compelled the desi girl to comment on it too?

Miley kept sharing a bunch of throwback photos on her Instagram page from her glory days. But one particular throwback shot got everyone talking. Keep scrolling further to know more about this picture.

A Miley Cyrus fan page posted a photo of her rocking a Jonas brothers tee with her younger sister Noah Cyrus. Of course, the Hannah Montana star DM’d the photo straight to her ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas, who replied, “Amazing. These throwback photos have been [fire emoji].”

Right, all good so far. But then Miley Cyrus shared a video playing “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande in the background, which she captioned, “That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been [fire emoji],” and posted it alongside an image of the private DM.

For the unversed, Nick and Miley started dating when they were only 13, after meeting at a charity event. “Niley” – as fans called them – remained a couple, although never properly confirming it while they were together until they were 16. The break up wasn’t quite amicable though, in fact, “7 Things” is all about Nick dating Selena. Yep, a whole Disney love triangle.

Anyway, the surprise element here was when Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra liked and commented on Miley Cyrus’s post, writing, “Lol. Hahaha.. Hubby is right. These posts r [fire emoji].”

Now we are sure that Miley had no hidden intentions here as she was married to Liam Hemsworth at that time. Also, we are sure that Priyanka too must not have felt anything close to insecurity. But, whatever it is, netizens sure did enjoy this!

