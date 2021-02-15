



Kate Winslet has impressed us with her performances for years. The actress who became an overnight sensation with Titanic (1997), is still remembered for sensual scenes in the James Cameron film. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about having intimacy coordinator on sets for these scenes.

While revealing that she wished such a coordinator in the past, she also spoke about turning into one on the sets of her upcoming HBO show, Mare Of Easttown. Read all she had to say below.

During a chat on How I Found My Voice podcast, Kate Winslet said, “I definitely wish I had them in the past, I definitely do. I just could have done with that friend really. Just having a friend to say, ‘Can you ask him just to not put his hands there?’ So it’s not you having to say, which can be pretty awkward.”

When filming for the HBO show, Mare Of Easttown, Kate took on the role of an intimacy coordinator. Kate Winslet said she helped her 20-year-old co-star, Angourie Rice during her intimate scene as the productions didn’t bring in an intimacy coordinator. The Titanic actor said, “Because there were no clothes that come off in the scene they didn’t consider bringing in an intimacy coordinator. And I just got the sense that she was nervous. So I said to her, ‘I’m going to be around for this, I’m going to stay, I won’t leave the set.”

Thankful for this gesture, Rice told Winslet, “Thank God Kate, thank you so much.” Elaborating further, Kate said, “And I ended up being in the car. I ended up being in the boot of the car. I knew it would make them feel better to have that one person who would be able to put their hand up and say: ‘Actually we need to cut now, is everyone feeling OK?”

According to a Digital Spy report, Kate Winslet revealed that she charged the makers of Ammonite for the sex scene between herself and her co-actor Saoirse Ronan. The actress revealed that the scene was a ‘joyful’ experience for her.

In the past, many stars admitted that intimacy coordinators make them feel comfortable filming sensual scenes. Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor of Bridgerton fame also spoke about it and said they felt the coordinators were necessary when filming intimate scenes.

