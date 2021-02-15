It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Harry Styles is a bit too picky about what he involves his name with. And when it comes to his acting spree, the pop sensation turned actor is taking every single step with utmost care. While he has been speculated to be a part of zillion projects and has recently confirmed two of his solver screen flicks, one of the most raging questions about the former One Directioner is whether he is making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut or not? While we haven’t heard anything from the horse’s mouth, seems like the intel has something to offer.

If you have not been in sync with what is happening in the Styles universe and the MCU, the rumour mill had that the Marvel Gods have laid their eyes on Harry Styles who is obviously a fast emerging sought after star in Hollywood. As per the reports, if not a full-fledged part Marvel’s heads were planning to rope in the Watermelon Sugar star for a cameo at least and we all know how smart a move that is, and how smart the studio is to give spin-off to the shortest of the characters. Read on to know more.

While it was said that Marvel is looking to star Harry Styles in a blockbuster film, nothing on that was said or speculated after that initial gossip. But now as we have already seen Harry seems to have dug his teeth in the TV format, his latest developments about signing two shows being the proof, MCU bosses are also working on the possibility. If the reports in We Got This Covered are to go by, Harry might make his way to Disney Plus with Eternals.

Yes, you read that right. Harry Styles might make a special appearance in Eternals that is in production at Disney plus. There is a lot riding on the back of the show that is being helmed by Chloe Zhao. There are no updates on what part will Styles be playing or the runtime that we might get to see him in. But if this happens to be true, the actor will be reuniting with his Dunkirk co-star Barry Keoghan.

However, Harry Styles will be also seen in Don’t Worry Darling, where he has replaced Shia LaBeouf. He has also boarded My Policeman adaptation with Emma Corrin. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

