During an interactive Marvel exhibit in Canada recently, sources confirmed said Thanos might have a connection to Chloe Zhao’s The Eternals. Now, we hear that the mad purple Titan will be featuring in the film, but the details of the same are still under wraps.

As per a report, by the exhibition, the villain “is the last of an ancient and highly sophisticated species known as The Eternals.” Scroll down to read all we got to know.

During an episode of The Phase Zero podcast, comics artist and writer Jim Starlin revealed that Thanos might have a cameo appearance soon to release The Eternals film. He said, “I think they are. They made a truck of money off him, and I believe I’ve heard some rumours that he’s coming back in different things. The first I think I’ve heard confirmed from Marvel Studios, he’s going to be, at least a guest appearance inside the Eternals so he’s going to be around.”

While revealing this, the comic artist also made it clear he was not officially confirming Thanos’ cameo appearance in The Eternals. While an official announcement is awaited, this film may provide Thanos’s origin and dwell into him becoming the Mad Titan.

Set to release in November 2021, The Eternals stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari and Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos. It also stars Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kit Harington as Dark Knight, Barry Kheogan as Druig and Richard Madden as Ikaris.

The film follows the journey of a bunch of nearly immortal beings (products of the evolutionary divergence) that have given birth to the human race millennia ago. The characters relate to several concepts already introduced in previous MCU films, from Celestials to Thanos and much more.

What do you think of Thanos’ supposed cameo appearance in The Eternals film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!

