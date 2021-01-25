It doesn’t take a genius to figure out how big a controversy Tom Cruise created when he opened up about Scientology and put forth his opinion. Well, that episode did create a lot of buzzes, Cruise managed to bounce back post that. The latest reports now have something to say about his partnership with the legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, and it is not merry news for the fans of two. Read on to know more about the same and also what Spielberg has to say.

If you have not been in sync, Steven Spielberg is one of the greatest filmmakers not just in Hollywood but across. Tom Cruise on the other hand stands tall on being a bankable talent who is an audience magnet. The two in the past have collaborated for the War Of The Worlds, this one for the unversed is Cruise’s highest grosser outside the Mission Impossible franchise.

But if the latest gossip by We Got This Covered is to go by, it seems like even a highest-grossing film is not luring the War Of The Worlds filmmaker Steven Spielberg to reunite with Tom Cruise. As per the publication and intel Daniel Richtman, Spielberg is not keen on collaborating with Tom Cruise again. There is not much detail as to why the filmmaker is opposing working with the talent Cruise is.

Daniel Richtman spilt this tea on his blog Patreon where he simply states that the filmmaker does not want to work with Tom Cruise again. Daniel wrote, “[the director] doesn’t wanna work with Cruise.”

Reportedly, Steven Spielberg’s reason for not reuniting with Tom is his belief in Scientology. As per the buzz, the two had a lot of sparks flying between them due to the same on the sets of War Of The Worlds. This leading to an experience Spielberg does not want to go through the same again.

