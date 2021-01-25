If you have not been subscribed to the latest dash of grapevine, we have to inform you that a sequel to the Hobbs & Shaw film is in works at the studio as we speak. There has been a lot of positive and negative things being spoken about the film. While on that, this bit of news will only increase the anticipation for the film.
If the report by We Got This Covered is anything to go by, The Rock is stressing more on representation and wants to include an LGBTQ+ lead in one of the franchise’s film. Dwayne Johnson is in discussion with the studio head to take this plan ahead and make it work. This is indeed great news and a big step. The discussion is at an initial stage and no names are involved as of now. But to go by audience demand, they would surely want an actor from the community itself to represent them in the part.
Meanwhile, there was a huge buzz around the Hobbs & Shaw sequel sometime back. It was said that Dwayne Johnson had asked for a paycheque that is heftier than Vin Diesel. If you are unaware, Vin Diesel is the veteran of the F&F family. While on that, Fast & Furious is fast moving towards its conclusion as the studio has already announced the last two films in the series. The reports have that, The Rock will develop the H&S series taking the legacy ahead.
What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.
