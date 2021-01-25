South Korean actress Song Yoo-Jung, who is well-known for her performance in the same cable channel series Make a Wish, passed away on January 23. The actress was 26-years-old. Song’s agency, Sublime Artist Agency also confirmed the death of the star.

The South Korean actress began as a cosmetics model and made her way to the showbiz via the drama Golden Rainbow. She also made appearances in the Make Your Wish and 2017’s School, a South Korean anthology series that tackles youth issues such as corrupt education system and bullying. She also appeared in the music video ‘Goodbye Road’, a song by K-pop boy band iKON. The actress was one of the leads in the web drama Dear My Name which was released in 2019.

According to Star Today, Song Yoo-Jung’s funeral process will be conducted today starting from 1:30 p.m. KST. The mortuary has been prepared in the funeral hall of the Gangnam branch of the Seoul Medical Center. However, there has been no clarity on the cause of the actress’s sudden death.

Soon after the news of the South Korean actress passing away hit the headlines, fans took to Twitter to offer their heartfelt condolence. One user wrote, “Song yoo jung always looks so happy. But behind every smile, there’s a hidden story that no one knows. I wish you rest in peace and heal from whatever you were fighting,” while another user wrote, “Rest in peace Song Yoojung, she’s the actress in goodbye road MV.”

Another user commented, “tw// suicide, death please take a moment to show respect to Song Yoo Jung. Her family and the whole entertainment industry is mourning for the actress’ passing. If possible, refrain tweeting a lot about kpop, fancams, and the likes for today. Rest in paradise, Yoojung.”

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Rest in peace Song Yoojung, she’s the actrees in goodbye road MV😢❤️ https://t.co/iRrs5G48We — ㄹㄹ (@rendezwoous) January 25, 2021 Song yoojung always looks so happy :”

But behind every smile there’s a hidden story that no one knows. I wish you rest in peace and heal from whatever you were fighting 💕 — Grace🌵 (@MinWannie) January 25, 2021 tw // suicide, death please take a moment to show respect to Song Yoo Jung. her family and the whole entertainment industry is mourning for the actress’ passing. if possible, refrain tweeting a lot about kpop, fancams, and the likes for today. rest in paradise, Yoojung. — ❖ althea | ishi ¦ mmsd 📌 (@chaestival) January 25, 2021 No, but actress model Song Yoojung who was also the girl in iKON’s MV Goodbye Road has passed away bcs she took her own life, this is so heartbreaking. May she rest in paradise with peace <//3 — B°bby cbdday (@pfsm_11) January 25, 2021

Our deepest condolences to the actress’s family and friends.

