Was watching Harry Styles in an Amazon Prime romantic drama not exciting enough that now we hear The Crown star Emma Corrin is joining him. Oh yes! These two are collaborating for My Policeman, a romantic drama for the OTT. We know that all you guys cannot keep calm now, and we do not blame you for that.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old former One Direction singer will portray Tom, the drama’s titular police officer. Corrin, who is nominated for a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for her portrayal of Diana, will be seen as Marion, Styles’s wife in the romantic thriller.

Advertisement

According to reports in Hollywood Reporter, Michael Grandage will direct the Bethan Robernovel’s adaptation of the same name and will use an adapted screenplay by Ron Nyswaner. My Policeman will be produced by Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti-Schechter Films, in association with Cora Palfrey and Phillip Herd at Independent Film Company and MGC.

My Policeman’s story takes place in the late 1990s when the arrival of elderly Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years prior. Namely, a passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal.

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin are set to star as Tom and Marion, respectively.

Corrin is best known for her role as Lady Diana Spencer in the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown, which earned her Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice nominations. Last year, Emma made her debut film appearance in Misbehaviour, a historical drama film where she starred alongside Keira Knightley, Keeley Hawes and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. While Harry Styles made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war film Dunkirk and will also be seen in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

Emma Corrin’s earlier TV roles include a recurring role in the 10-part Warner Brothers/EPIX series Pennyworth. She is repped by Insight Management, Circle of Confusion and Public Eye.

How excited are you to see these two in My Policeman?

Must Read: Ethan Hawke On Golden Globe Nod For The Good Lord Bird: “I Am So Proud Of The Final Product”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube