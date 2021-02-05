Timothée Chalamet has fast made it to the list of desirable actors in Hollywood. One of the youngest contenders to have ever found his name in the Oscar nominations, every studio clearly wants a piece of him. And turns out even Marvel Cinematic Universe is not away from his magic. If the latest stock grapevine is to be believed, Chalamet is being eyed for a role in one of the Studio’s film and he might make it this time around. Read on to know more on the same below.

If you are unaware, Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet was one of the 7 contenders that were finalised for Spider-Man: Homecoming, of which Tom Holland took the deal home. Timothée missed it by an inch then and seems like the universe is playing its game and the studio is meant to happen to Chalamet who might soon make it to the MCU. At least the buzz says that.

As per a We Got This Covered report, Marvel Gods have set their eye on Timothée Chalamet, who is fast gearing up for his big-budget vehicle Dune with Warner Bros. Reportedly, the studio wants Chalamet to lead a superhero flick. It is not clear which role the actor is being offered, but the rumours are strong that he is considered.

Meanwhile, not just MCU, the DC gods also wanted Timothée Chalamet to star in a Batman movie as Terry McGinnis. There were no updates on the same.

However, while talking about auditioning for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Timothée Chalamet in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter said, “I read twice, and I left sweating in a total panic. I called my agent, [UTA’s] Brian Swardstrom, and I said, ‘Brian, I thought about this a lot and I have to go back and knock on that door and read again,’ and he told me the story of Sean Young and how in an attempt to become Catwoman had scared everyone away when she showed up at the studio gates in costume.”

