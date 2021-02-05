It’s the season from awards and nominations! After the Golden Globes Award nominations being made recently, it is now time for that of the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards aka SAG Awards 2021. This year’s eligibility period, honouring the outstanding film and television performances of 2020, extends from January 1, 2020, to February 28, 2021.
While Schitt’s Creek & The Crown receive 5 nods each, late Chadwick Boseman gots a best actor nomination for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Actress Rege-Jean Page earned a best actor nomination in the drama series category for his role in Netflix’s Bridgerton.
Scroll down and have a look at all the SAG Awards 2021 nominations.
The SAG Awards 2021 Nominations In The Motion Picture Category
Cast in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night In Miami
Trial of the Chicago 7
Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World
The SAG Awards 2021 Nominations In The Television Category
Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Ozark
Lovecraft Country
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
The SAG Awards 2021 Nominations In The Stunt Ensemble Category
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1987
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld
The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards 2021), which were initially set to be held on March 14, will now air on Easter aka April 4. It will telecast simultaneously on TNT and TBS 9 p.m. (ET) / 6 p.m. (PT). The repeat will play on TNT at 11 p.m. (ET) / 8 p.m. (PT). The event, as per always, will be held at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
