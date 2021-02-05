It’s the season from awards and nominations! After the Golden Globes Award nominations being made recently, it is now time for that of the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards aka SAG Awards 2021. This year’s eligibility period, honouring the outstanding film and television performances of 2020, extends from January 1, 2020, to February 28, 2021.

Advertisement

While Schitt’s Creek & The Crown receive 5 nods each, late Chadwick Boseman gots a best actor nomination for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Actress Rege-Jean Page earned a best actor nomination in the drama series category for his role in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Advertisement

Scroll down and have a look at all the SAG Awards 2021 nominations.

The SAG Awards 2021 Nominations In The Motion Picture Category

Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night In Miami

Trial of the Chicago 7

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

The SAG Awards 2021 Nominations In The Television Category

Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Ozark

Lovecraft Country

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

The SAG Awards 2021 Nominations In The Stunt Ensemble Category

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1987

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards 2021), which were initially set to be held on March 14, will now air on Easter aka April 4. It will telecast simultaneously on TNT and TBS 9 p.m. (ET) / 6 p.m. (PT). The repeat will play on TNT at 11 p.m. (ET) / 8 p.m. (PT). The event, as per always, will be held at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Must Read: Michael Pena On Tom & Jerry Co-Star Chloe Grace Moretz: “She Knows How To Go Big & Stay Very Grounded”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube