Golden Globes 2021: Record Three Female Directors Nominated For The Race Of Winning Best Director!

The Herman Mankiewicz biopic Mank and the royal drama The Crown lead nominations at the 78th Golden Globe Awards, with both receiving six nods apiece. The award ceremony will be held virtually on February 28 in two cities, New York and Los Angeles.
Among highlights is late star Chadwick Boseman’s nomination in the Best Actor category. Boseman, who shot to global fame playing Black Panther, has been nominated posthumously for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, his final film.
Another highlight this year, on the film front, is a record three female directors being nominated — Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), Regina King (One Night In Miami) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) are in the race to pick the top award.
In the overall count, Aaron Sorkin’s film The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and the comedy series Schitt’s Creek follow The Crown and Mank, with five nominations each.
The nominees for the upcoming edition were announced by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson on Wednesday, in which it was revealed that Sacha Baron Cohen, Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Colman are leading the actor and actress nominations, with all of them receiving two nods each, reports variety.com.
Another thing that the nominations highlighted was the gradual shift of Hollywood from traditional studios and cable networks to the streaming space. Global streaming giant Netflix is dominating the pack with a staggering 42 nominations across film and television categories, which includes nods for The Trial Of The Chicago 7, The Queen’s Gambit and The Crown.
Amazon Studios also has 10 nominations, including nods for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and its Small Axe anthology series. Hulu gets 10 nods as well, which included nominations for Palm Springs and Ramy.
Mank, a black-and-white ode to old Hollywood, which was released by Netflix, got six nominations, which includes nods for Best Drama, as well as for director David Fincher and for Gary Oldman’s performance as Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.
The Crown, which leads the television category with six nominations, got mentions in Best TV drama, as well as for the performances of several of its cast members. Olivia Colman who plays the monarch, and Emma Corrin, who essays the role of Princess Diana, picked up nominations.
Here is the nomination list in the main categories:
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Emily In Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Al Pacino (Hunters)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Best Director — Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
David Fincher (Mank)
Regina King (One Night In Miami)
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Kate Hudson (Music)
Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sarah Paulson (Ratched)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
James Corden (The Prom)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Dev Patel (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)
Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States VS. Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Best Motion Picture — Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Jared Leto (The Little Things)
Bill Murray (On The Rocks)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night In Miami)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega (Small Axe)
Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)
Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
Music
The Prom
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Helena Zengel (News Of The World)
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two Of Us
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)
Best Motion Picture — Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over The Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
