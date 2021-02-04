After waiting for more than 3 years Zack Snyder’s Justice League is finally heading our way. Fans of the DC comics are waiting with bated breath to get the glimpse of the original version of the film. The makers are also leaving no stone unturned to boost the excitement among fans.

Recently, the makers revealed the look of Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot on social media. It went viral in no time. Now its time for a new shot of Ben Affleck suited up as the Knightmare version of Batman. The filmmaker took to Vero and shared the look of the Caped Crusader. Take a look at the same picture shared a fan on Twitter below:

This new pic of Batman from the upcoming #SnyderCut of @justiceleaguewb looks like the Midnighter from Wildstorm's AUTHORITY. pic.twitter.com/3BqgAtR8SJ — David Atchison (@DavidNAtchison) February 4, 2021

From the looks of it, it is clear that the look is from the superhero ensemble, and not an old photo from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It’s worth pointing out that we never visited that timeline in Joss Whedon’s Justice League. And this photo is most likely taken during the last year’s reshoots.

Ben Affleck returned to Zack Snyder’s Justice League as Batman to help the director to finish his version, which was the original version of the film. Affleck had also previously spoken out about the difficult time he had shooting for 2017’s Justice League.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck said, “I started drinking too much around the time of Justice League, and it’s a hard thing to confront and face and deal with. I’ve been sober for a while now, and I feel really good — as healthy and good as I’ve ever felt. And the process of recovering from alcoholism has been really instructive. I think it’s great for people who aren’t alcoholics, you know? Like, ‘Be honest. Have integrity. Take accountability. Help other people.’ It’s a good set of things that they teach you. It took me a little while to get it — I had a few slips, like most people — but I feel really good. If you knew how many actors and directors and writers were alcoholics or compulsive in some way — I mean, it’s the most ordinary thing in the world in Hollywood. I’ve worked with actors who showed up drunk! And that was not me. I drank, like, alone in my living room and just passed out, like, with scotch. But I got sober.”

