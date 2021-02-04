Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, professionally known as The Weeknd, surprised everyone when he appeared at the American Music Awards in white bandages covering his face. Bruising and scarring around his eyes were even visible even when he wrapped his head in bandages. His appearance left everyone perplexed. However, now the singer has spilt beans about the same.

Ahead of his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, Blind Lights singer opened up about the significance of the getup. He revealed that the look was just a part of a story he created for a character to go along with his album, After Hours.

Talking to Variety, The Weeknd said, “The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.”

The Candian singer and songwriter also explained that the storyline for the collection of videos in “After Hours”. He said, “It’s all a progression and we watch The Character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on.”

The Weeknd further explained that the idea of making him physically off-putting was intentional. “I suppose you could take that being attractive isn’t important to me but a compelling narrative is,” he said.

When he was asked as to why sometimes appears in character and other times not, the Grammy-award winning singer explained, “Why not play with the character and the artist and let those lines blur and move around?”

Now fans will have to wait and see whether they could see The Weeknd will appear in bandaged or not when he takes over the Super Bowl Half Time Show on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.

