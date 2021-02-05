Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that she wants baby number 2. Fans were excited and shocked to hear this demand, but everyone wanted to know Tristan Thompson’s reaction. We finally have his reaction, and you will be surprised to know it.

Advertisement

In this exclusive preview clip from the upcoming season 20 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Good American mogul reveals she’s eager to give daughter True Thompson a sibling. And it appears that Tristan is fully onboard with this plan.

Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian starts off, “Kim, every time I post a video of True, she DMs me, and she’s like, ‘She can’t play by herself her whole life.'” As the beauty mogul continues, she reveals that she “never ever imagined having an only child.”

According to Khloe Kardashian, she “felt bad” for her daughter during quarantine as the little one had “no friends.” She adds, “She had nobody. And it was ’cause they were isolated even from each other for so long.”

Since True is now older, Khloe notes that it’s “now time to have another kid.” In response to Khloe’s statement, Tristan Thompson declares that’s what he likes to hear.

Later on, Khloe Kardashian informs the KUWTK camera, “I have been thinking about wanting another kid for quite some time now. And I already have a head start on that, I started the process a couple of months ago when I froze my eggs.”

However, it appears that Khloe wants the timing for baby no. 2 to be just right. She informs Tristan, “We have to like line it up with your schedule. So, I can make embryos with my frozen eggs.” As Per Tristan, he’s “all for it.”

Upon hearing this, Khloe Kardashian says she thinks she’s “ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again.”

Well, we are very excited for baby number 2, what about you?

Must Read: Tom Holland Terms Himself A ‘Lucky Shit’ As He Teases Fans With Details On Spider-Man 3!’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube