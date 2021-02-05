The coronavirus pandemic has taken a lot away from all the movie buffs. Marvel has been witnessing a never-seen-before delay in all its projects. We could have already seen Black Widow or Eternals, but both the projects are uncertain as of now. Another exciting project on the card is Tom Holland led Spider-Man 3. The actor is now teasing fans with some insider details and we certainly can’t keep calm!

There has been a lot revealed about the upcoming instalment of Spider-Man. The film is certainly turning out to be one big giant reunion party. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are reprising their respective Spideys from their respective timelines. The movie as per the buzz is said to have multiple universes ruled by their own web-slinging superhero. The film, alongside the three leading men, is confined to have Jamie Fox as Electro, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

Amidst it all, Tom Holland is teasing fans with his take on Spider-Man 3. The Avengers actor has ended up calling it the ‘most ambitious stand-alone superhero movie ever made.’ Yes, you heard that right! But what makes him claim that?

Tom Holland in a conversation with Variety shared, “I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little shit who happens to be Spider-Man in it. We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we’re starting again. I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it.”

Well, that certainly leaves us excited! What about you?

Meanwhile, it was recently even rumoured that Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man helped Tom Holland crack a deal and bag bigger paycheck for Spider-Man 3 and upcoming movies!

