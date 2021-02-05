Nowadays, thanks to a revolutionary wave all around, people are coming out with their true identity without any hesitation. We saw several celebrities revealing their true self without fearing society. Now, the latest to join the bandwagon is former WWE wrestler Gabbi Tuft, popularly known as Tyler Reks.

Advertisement

During her time in WWE, Tyler Reks intrigued fans with her mysterious and beast personality. On Thursday, she came out as a transgender by sharing a lengthy statement on social media. It did leave many shocked but also received applauds for staying true to self.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Gabbi Tuft wrote, “This is me. Unashamed, unabashedly me. This is the side of me that has hidden in the shadows, afraid and fearful of what the world would think; afraid of what my family, friends, and followers would say or do. I am no longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am.”

Tyler Reks continued, “The previous eight months have been some of the darkest of my entire life. The emotional turmoil of being transgender and having to face the world has almost ended me on multiple occasions. However, the day I stopped caring about what other people thought, was the day I truly became limitless and allowed my authentic self to come into the light. My loving wife, family, and closest friends have accepted me for who I am. To them, I am forever grateful. Your support along the way means more than you will ever know.

I don’t expect everyone to agree or understand. It’s not my place to change any of your core beliefs. Just know that the outer shell may change, but the soul remains the same.”

Read the entire statement of Gabbi Tuft below:

More power to Gabbi Tuft and wish her best of luck for rest of the life!

Must Read: The Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder Shares His Secret To A Good Romance!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube