Comedian Russell Brand has revealed that he only has good feelings for his ex-wife, pop superstar Katy Perry.

“I really tried in that relationship. I have nothing but positive feelings for her,” Russell said during a TikTok live session, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Russell Brand and Katy Perry got married in India in 2010 but filed for divorce after 14 months.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand have moved their own ways since then.

Russell is now remarried to wife Laura, 33, and the couple have two daughters. Katy has a baby daughter named Daisy, six months, with actor fiance Orlando Bloom, 44.

Meanwhile, Katy recently revealed that her daughter is the most important thing to her. “She’ll always be the No. 1 most important thing ever, naturally. But I love being a working mom. I don’t think there’s anything negative about it. It’s like, ‘Wow, you can do that and that?’ All right! That’s a woman, you know?”,” she said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

On the professional front, Katy Perry resumed work six weeks after delivering her child. She shot a music video for “Not the end of the world”, and teamed up with actress Zooey Deschanel to help her with the shoot.

