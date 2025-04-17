Katy Perry’s return from space was anything but ordinary. After becoming part of a history-making all-female Blue Origin mission, she literally touched back down to earth physically and emotionally. That kiss she planted on the ground, still clad in her sleek blue flight suit, said more than words ever could.

With a daisy in hand, her first steps out of the capsule weren’t just symbolic; they were deeply personal, a tribute to her daughter, Daisy, and a quiet nod to being “strong,” “powerful,” and “resilient.”

Kissing Girls and Breaking Molds

The mission might have reignited public fascination, especially after the lukewarm reception of her last album, but Katy Perry’s story is far from a clean-cut comeback tale. Behind the controlled smiles and press-approved statements lies a woman who’s always been more firecracker than flower. Her carefully chosen daisy may whisper softness, but Katy’s past words and actions scream something else entirely.

Long before her space-bound adventure, she was lighting up headlines with confessions that didn’t exactly echo purity. Take her infamous confessional streak, from admitting that her 2008 smash hit debut single “I Kissed a Girl” was based on personal experiences to hinting at much more than a mere kiss.

During an emotional speech at the Human Rights Campaign gala in March 2017, the star confessed indirectly to being intimate with a girl, admitting it was hard to come to terms with such experiences due to her conservative upbringing.

“Truth be told, I did more than that,” the singer teased when asked about kissing a girl, per RadarOnline. “But how was I going to reconcile that with the gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps?”

She added, “What I did know was that I was curious, and even then, I knew that sexuality was not as black and white as this dress. But in 2008, when that song came out, I knew that it started a conversation that a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along to it.”

Katy Perry Still Hot with Orlando Bloom

Perry’s honesty extends into her current relationship with Orlando Bloom. Far from playing coy, she’s spoken openly about their fiery chemistry. Apparently, fatherhood hasn’t dulled his spark, and she wouldn’t have it any other way. The singer said, “He’s not changed one bit! You can’t put reins on that man! He’s a wild stallion, and that’s how I like it!”

Even during their brief split, Perry kept it spicy. In a particularly eyebrow-raising interview, she ranked her exes by bedroom skills, and Bloom didn’t top the list (her ex, John Meyer, took that particular honor,) but had no complaints either.

She said, “They’re all amazing lovers, and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place.” And if you thought she’d stop there, well, think again. She once dropped a bombshell on a podcast, revealing that domestic chores can come with… let’s call them adult incentives.

Perry’s love language is practical. Just clean the kitchen and close the cupboards, and you’ll be in for a reward that’s more X-rated than XOXO. “If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done all the dishes and closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d— sucked,” the ‘Dark Horse’ singer said. “That is my love language! I don’t need a red Ferrari… I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f—— dishes! I will suck your d—! It’s that easy!”

