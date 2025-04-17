Easter Sunday is a few days away, and people are already immersed in the recently released Biblical tale, The King of Kings. The film has registered a record first-Tuesday collection for Angel Studios and experienced a significant hike on Discount Day. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film’s 1st Tuesday gross is more than $1 million under Sound of Freedom’s. It is considered a sleeper hit and was released in 2023. The thriller flick features Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, and Bill Camp. It is one of the most successful independent films in the history of cinema. The film has solid 97% ratings from the viewers, and they have verified it as hot.

Based on the latest data by trade analyst Luiz Fernando, the Biblical animation The King of Kings witnessed a fantastic hike of 52.3% from its first Monday. According to that report, the animated feature collected a strong $2.5 million on its first Tuesday. It registered the second biggest Tuesday, Discount Day, in Angel Studios’ history and is only behind Sound of Freedom’s $3.8 million gross. It has hit the $23.5 million cume in just five days in North America.

The animated feature had a record-breaking opening weekend, surpassing the opening weekend of The Prince of Egypt, the previous Biblical animation. The 2025 release earned $19.4 million this weekend when it opened in theatres, and this is more remarkable because it is competing against A Minecraft Movie and other releases.

The film’s synopsis states, “Through a father’s vivid storytelling, a boy journeys through Jesus’ life, from humble beginnings to ultimate sacrifice. Along the way, he discovers the transformative power of faith.” The King of Kings earned a prestigious A+ CinemaScore, shared by only 128 films in history. Notably, it’s just the fifth non-Disney/Pixar animated film to achieve this honor.

The King of Kings was released in the theatres on April 11.

