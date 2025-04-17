After 24 years of development chaos, Black Panther has finally made its grand entrance into theaters, and boy, was it worth the wait! This superhero juggernaut, directed by Ryan Coogler and written by Joe Robert Cole, introduces Chadwick Boseman as the iconic T’Challa.

With a jaw-dropping 97% Rotten Tomatoes score, it’s safe to say Black Panther is not just a superhero flick; it’s a masterpiece. From the breathtaking visuals to the rich cultural themes, the movie has become a game-changer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), drawing massive praise and fan excitement since T’Challa first stepped into the limelight in Captain America: Civil War.

And guess what? Black Panther is already on its way to smash records with a $165+ million debut at the U.S. box office. It’s not just aiming to break the internet; it’s ready to break the bank and dominate the charts, proving that patience (and a great script) pays off!

Black Panther isn’t just a box office success!

Black Panther is no longer just the king of Wakanda; it’s the king of the MCU when it comes to Rotten Tomatoes scores! The film has smacked its way to the top, becoming the highest-rated Marvel movie of all time, dethroning fan favorites like Iron Man and Logan. With a jaw-dropping 97% approval from critics, it has shown that you can have it all, heart-pounding action, rich cultural narratives, and characters that leave you in awe.

Even Jon Favreau’s Iron Man, which was once the gold standard with its 94% rating, had to bow down to T’Challa’s might. The movie keeps climbing in critical acclaim, currently sitting ahead of The Avengers, Thor: Ragnarok, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, all of which are tied at 92%. While ratings may fluctuate, Black Panther is expected to maintain its lead, and some even predict it’ll keep its royal status for the long haul.

Here’s the icing on the cake: not only has Black Panther nailed the critic’s praise, but it has also redefined box office success. Currently, the film has grossed an astonishing $1.35 billion worldwide, with $700 million from the domestic market and $649 million internationally. It’s made history by surpassing even The Incredibles (97% from 2004), becoming the highest-rated superhero film ever. Looks like Black Panther is making a strong case for being the top cat in not just the MCU, but the superhero universe!

How Much Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Made?

After the massive success of the first Black Panther, expectations were sky-high for the sequel. Wakanda Forever didn’t just face the usual sequel pressure. It also had to honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman, whose unexpected death left the world heartbroken. But despite the somber cloud hanging over production, director Ryan Coogler and the team crafted a heartfelt tribute while continuing T’Challa’s legacy through his sister Shuri. Wakanda Forever soared to a $859 million worldwide gross and a strong $453 million domestically.

Though it didn’t hit the billion-dollar mark like its predecessor, the film had its fair share of challenges. From a longer runtime (nearly 2 hours and 41 minutes) to a delayed China release, the sequel had a few hurdles to overcome. But still, the film held its ground and gave Marvel fans something to be proud of.

It opened with $181 million domestically and scored $331 million globally on opening weekend, just behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While it didn’t reach the same heights in China and missed Russia’s $32M from the original, it still became a solid winner. Plus, with five Oscar nominations, Wakanda Forever proved that Wakanda’s legacy lives on, both on-screen and in the hearts of fans.

