There is no doubt about it that Gigi Hadid looks flawless. But, while going through her old pictures, don’t you feel that something has changed about her face? Well, if you do so, then you are not alone. Many fans feel that her relationship with makeup has totally changed over the course of her career.

Gigi recently opened up about many makeup tricks and how she is over fans who keep telling her that she has changed. Keep scrolling further to know more.

In a new video with Vogue, Gigi Hadid revealed some of her favourite beauty tips and tricks and why she’s over people talking about how “different” she used to look. “When I look back on my first red carpets, when I didn’t have makeup artists or someone to call, I would obviously do my own makeup,” Gigi said in the video.

“And now, people pull up those pictures and are like, ‘Oh, Gigi’s nose looks different in these pictures than now,'” Gigi Hadid explained. “Or, they’ll talk about something with my face, like, ‘This has changed on Gigi.'” But the model, who has been walking runways and appearing in catalogues for years, had something to say about the comments. “That’s the power of makeup,” she revealed.

“I’ve never done anything to my face,” she reiterated. “But the way that I’ve learned…to contour in certain places, put bronzer in some places and leave it out in other places, is something that you have to learn,” she further explained. “So I would just put it everywhere!” Since her early days on the red carpet, Gigi‘s relationship with makeup has grown so much, and she even went in-depth on some of her favourite tricks for clear skin and more.

“I’ve always really gone for drugstore skincare,” Gigi Hadid revealed in another section of the video. “Pregnancy is different, and I really wanted something clean for that. But before that, I really just wanted good products, and I don’t always think that you have to pay a lot for that.” Check out the video below:

Gigi’s tutorial outlined for her adoring fans her favourite products she uses to gently cleanse, moisturize, and glam-up her beautiful face. While the model did admit there are times during the year where she wears a bit too much makeup — fashion weeks being the longest stretches of time in glam — she’s very rarely been shy about going makeup-free in her own photos!

Fans loved seeing this sweet and candid side of Gigi Hadid, and we cannot wait for her next tutorial!

