Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke is elated that he earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for his show, The Good Lord Bird. He credits the whole team of the series for making the show a triumph.

Hawke is in the run to win Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television trophy. He is pitted against Bryan Cranston (Your Honor), Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule), Hugh Grant (The Undoing), and Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True).

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honour. From its inception, ‘The Good Lord Bird’ was a passion project for everyone involved, and I am so proud of the final product,” Ethan Hawke said.

“I’m thrilled to be nominated alongside all the incredible talent in this category. I share this recognition with James McBride, whose words continue to inspire me, and the whole cast and crew who made the series the triumph that it is,” Ethan Hawke added.

The Good Lord Bird is a limited series infused with themes of racism, religion and gender. The story is told from the point of view of Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson) a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of real-life revolutionary John Brown’s abolitionist soldiers.

Besides starring as John Brown, Ethan Hawke has executive produced and co-created the show, which is available in India on Voot Select.

