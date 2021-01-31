Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana upcoming Netflix film, The Adam Project, is one of the most exciting upcoming projects. Directed by Shawn Levy, it’s a sci-fi film which is being highly awaited by the fans.

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds recently shared a few stills from the sets and they have surely managed to intrigue us. In the 4 pic gallery, we can see Ryan & Mark in an intense mode. In the first pic, both of them can be seen standing alongside a crashed car while in the next ones, they leave the scene. The last pic shows them having a conversation with someone.

Advertisement

Ryan, who is popular for his sense of humour, gave the post a light touch by using a Thor: Ragnarok reference. “I have a friend from work too. But no matter how angry I make him, he stays the same size. ” he wrote

Mark Ruffalo also posted a couple of hilarious comments on the post. “It’s hard to get too angry at my son.” he wrote. Another comment by him read as saying, “Your mother (@jennifer.garner) is going to be very upset about her Subaru.”

But not just comments, Mark Ruffalo also raised the buzz of the upcoming film by sharing a still on his Instagram account as well. He captioned, “Passing on the birds and the bees knowledge to my son in #TheAdamProject, @vancityreynolds. He was clearly having a little difficulty following because I was using the elephants and the chickens to try and add some flare to the story of love. 🐘”

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds recently sent a video with encouraging words to a young Deadpool fan, who is suffering from cancer.

The Deadpool star recently recorded a personal message for fan Brody Dery after hearing about the 11-year-old’s battle with stage 3B Hodgkins Lymphoma and Crohn’s disease, reports people.com.

In the video, shared on Twitter by CKPG News reporter Caden Fanshaw, Reynolds said: “Brody, it’s Ryan Reynolds. I just heard a little bit about your story and I wanted to send you this video and let you know that I’m thinking about you and I’m sending you tons of love and I’m sending you strength, whatever strength I’ve got.”

“Man, you have a ton of people in your life that love you so much. I know you’ve been going through it, I know it’s been a challenge lately but you know something, Brody, you’re just the man for the job,” Reynolds continued.

“So I’m sending you lots of love. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days and hang in there. Okay pal, bye,” the father of three concluded the video.

Must Read: Hawkeye Update: Jeremy Renner Shares A Still From The Sets & It Will Give All Marvel Fans Goosebumps

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube