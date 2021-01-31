Blake Lively who rose to fame with her stint in Gossip Girl as Serena Van Der Woodsen is one of the most popular actresses in the world. The 33-year-old actress is married to our one and only ‘Deadpool’ actor Ryan Reynolds and shares three children with him named Inez (4), Betty (1) and James (6).

Blake shared a story on her Instagram account calling out fashion designers for not having an outfit that fit women after giving birth.

Blake Lively appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon back in 2019 after giving birth to her daughter, Betty with husband Ryan Reynolds. Sharing her treasured looks on Instagram, the 33-year-old shared Lorraine Schwartz jewellery and some of her amazing outfits.

Blake Lively said, “I put together a @lanvinofficial shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit. Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn’t fit either. So. Many.”

The Gossip Girl actress continued, “It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t fit into what brands have to offer. It’s alienating and confusing. And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby’s entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn’t fit into clothes. How silly that is in retrospect.”

Back in 2016, after giving birth to her second child James, Blake Lively started shooting for her horror film, The Shallows. In a conversation with The Sun, the actress said, “I focused on training and eating well. It took two different trainers and a nutritionist to help me get into that sort of shape because it’s not normal to look like that eight months after having a kid.”

Blake Lively continued, “Women put pressure on themselves to look like a Victoria’s Secret model after having a baby,” she added. “It’s absolutely absurd. It was my job to look that way.”

What are your thoughts on Blake Lively’s Instagram story? Tell us in the comments below.

