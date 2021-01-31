As the fans of Marvel continue to cherish WandaVision on Disney + Hotstar, here’s something about the Hawkeye series to make you excited. The much-anticipated series was slated for a 2020 release but was pushed to 2021 due to pandemic.

As the series is currently on floors, Jeremy Renner aka Hawkeye himself shared a pic from the sets and it has made our weekend beautiful.

The monochrome pic which shows the backside of Renner as Hawkeye has him wearing his quiver with the S.H.I.E.L.D sign. We must say one still likes this is enough to give all the Marvel fans goosebumps. “A good day is done … ” he captioned the post.

A good day is done … 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/5AuTaulyNq — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 31, 2021

The Hawkeye series will be based on Jeremy Renner’s character and his protege Kate Bishop played by Hailee Steinfeld. After his retirement, she will take up the title and the original Hawkeye will act as her mentor.

Earlier, Hailee Steinfeld revealed that she feels honoured to be part of Marvel’s Hawkeye series. Steinfeld said that it felt “so good” to finally make the announcement after keeping her participation in the series a secret for long, reports people.com.

“I guess in a way, it was kind of a blessing in disguise that I didn’t and couldn’t be around a lot of people, cause that was a hard one to keep to myself,” she said referring to social distancing rules in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I am so honoured to be a part of this family that is the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe),” she added.

Talking about her character of an archer superheroine, she said, “She is an incredible character and it’s been a really fun journey so far,”

Apart from Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, Hawkeye also stars Vera Farmiga and Florence Pugh.

Are you looking forward to catch Hawkeye series on Disney + Hotstar? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more interesting updates like these.

