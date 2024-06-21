Netflix movie success is not based on how much money a movie has made at the box office but is weighed on which films are the most popular on the streaming service.

While box office earnings can easily measure the success of theatrical releases, it’s challenging to narrow down the most popular Netflix Original movies. The list changes daily and is subjective to the country.

Netflix rankings are based on measuring views alongside hours viewed. That is, the total time spent watching a movie is divided by the film’s runtime. It should be noted that views are measured by each account and not by the number of people watching the film.

Based on the convoluted ranking system, we’ve compiled a list of the top five most-watched Netflix movies in English based on views for three months after their release. Here’s a list of the Five Most-watched Netflix Original English Movies of all time on June 16, 2024. The list may vary in the upcoming months with new releases.

Most Watched Netflix Original English Movies Of All Time Ranked

The top 10 Most Watched Netflix Original English Movies are dominated by action and disaster films. Ryan Reynolds dominated the chart with two hits, while Leonardo Di Caprio trailed behind. While a discerning viewer might disagree with the chart, most viewers leaned toward action-packed films that might have fallen flat with critics.

1. Red Notice

Views: 230.9 million

The Netflix original spy film starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot is the most-watched Netflix film of all time. The 2021 American action comedy film, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, has a 37% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and was a hit with the audience, who gave it a near-perfect 92%.

2. Don’t Look Up

Views: 171.4 million

The disaster film released on Netflix during the pandemic in 2021 was packed with star power. “Based on Real Events That Haven’t Happened Yet,” featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, and Timothee Chalamet, it is the second most-watched film on Netflix. The movie’s plot reflected the signs of times, which resonated with the audience amid a pandemic.

The film has a 55% critic score and 78% audience rating.

3. The Adam Project

Views: 157.6 million

Ryan Reynolds ruled the streamer during the COVID era, delivering two hits. The 2022 American science-fiction action comedy film about a time-travelling fighter pilot (Ryan Reynolds) on a mission to save the world also featured Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, and Mark Ruffalo in lead roles. This film fared well with the critics compared to Reynolds’s 2021 Red Notice, landing a 63% score.

4. Bird Box

Views: 157.4 million

The 2018 Netflix original film based on the post-apocalyptic horror novel Josh Malerman featured Sandra Bullock in the lead. The film became the most talked about original feature on social media at the time.

It even sparked the Bird Box Challenge, a dangerous trend of people wandering outside while blindfolded. In 2019, The film, with a 68% RT rating, became the most-watched film on the streamer over the course of a year, with more than 80 million subscribers watching the movie. In the ensuing years, more viewers tuned in.

5. Leave The World Behind

Views: 143.4 million

Sam Esmail’s apocalyptic thriller starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali became one of Netflix’s most famous films list of all time shortly after its release in 2023, scoring 136.3 million views in its first 52 days. The film was also well-received by critics, who gave it a solid 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The other films in the most-watched list are:

6. “The Grey Man”

Views: 139.3 million

7. Damsel

Views: 138 million

8. We Can Be Heroes

Views: 137.3 million

9. The Mother

Views: 136.4 million

10. Glass Onion: The Knives Out Mystery

Views: 136.3 million

