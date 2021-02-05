Nearly after seven months of her smash hit ‘WAP’ featuring Meghan Thee Stallion, Cardi B releases her new single of 2021. The rapper shared the tune and its accompanying music video on Thursday night. Scroll down to know more about it.

Advertisement

The music video is released ahead of her highly anticipated new album set to drop in 2021. The video begins with the rapper dressed in black leotard and tights, stepping on a man who is laying on a grave, which reads, “RIP 2020.” The rapper is then seen in a number of risqué ensembles and a big group of dancers busting out their best moves to the catchy beats.

Advertisement

Cardi B also went live on YouTube to talk about the song ahead of releasing the music video. She said that she flew out director Tanu Muino from Ukraine for her song. “It took me more than a month…we started rehearsing in December for this moment…The grind don’t stop,” the WAP singer revealed.

Cardi then also shared her biggest inspiration for this song. She said, “I wanted a more hood song. I thought that my last song was more sexy…I wanted to do something more gangster, more cocky.” The rapped then concluded the live session by thanking her fans for all the love and support that she’s received. Take a look at the music video below:

Meanwhile, the WAP singer wowed her 82 million Instagram followers by participating in the Silhouette Challenge, which is creating a rage on the TikTok and Instagram. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “So I did the silhouette challenge 😩😩….It’s so hard to do tiktoks”.

Cardi B, who took a stripper job when she was a teen, left fans speechless by performing the Silhouette Challenge by pole dancing. Take a look at the video below:

After she shared the video on Instagram, her devoted fans appreciated her began commenting on the post. One follower wrote, “U still the 🐐 but I would have been like get off that pole,” while another wrote, “Omg ur ring light is the shape of a heart !!! Love it !!!”

A third user commented, “Dj: Coming to the stage, Card B ladies and gentlemen! Make sure to tip your bartenders and if you see something you like, THROW MONEY AT IT !”

Must Read: Gigi Hadid Replies Back To Those Who Think She Has Done Something To Her Face: “I’ve Always Really Gone For Drugstore Skincare”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube