In a behind-the-scenes feature, Cardi B admitted she was “scared” to work with action legend Vin Diesel while filming F9. Turns out, even the boldest stars can get the jitters when stepping into one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises.

Rather than popping in as herself, Cardi B took a different route. She played Leysa, a tough-as-nails leader of a female paramilitary group. Her crew helped Dom (Vin Diesel) escape a sticky situation by posing as a SWAT team. Leysa wasn’t just a flashy cameo, she came with her own backstory and serious screen time.

The idea to bring Cardi into the Fast universe wasn’t random either. Director Justin Lin explained how it all started. “I remember getting a call saying, ‘Hey, Cardi B is a fan,’ and saying, ‘OK great, we’re going to do the expected cameo but turn it on its head,’” he said (via Screenrant). That twist made sure Leysa felt like a real part of the story, not just another quick celebrity drop-in.

Despite her big energy and fearless public persona, Cardi had a very real moment of intimidation when meeting Diesel on set. “You know Vin Diesel, he always plays this very serious guy,” she said in a People magazine director’s cut feature. “I was scared, but he’s so nice, so dope, he makes you feel so comfortable, that’s pretty cool.”

But once the cameras rolled, Cardi found her groove. Slipping into Leysa’s mindset, she said, made her feel unstoppable. That confidence helped her push through the nerves and own every scene.

Even with her nerves buzzing, Cardi never lost sight of the bigger picture. She called Leysa “very confident” and admitted, “I was really nervous. I’m like ‘it’s freakin’ Fast and Furious!” That blend of nerves and excitement made her performance pop off the screen.

And for fans who loved her vibe in F9, there was more good news around the corner. Diesel confirmed in a 2021 ET Online interview that Cardi would be back for Fast X. “We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale,” he said. “She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time.”

From feeling terrified to feeling like a full-blown gangster, Cardi B proved she was built for high-speed, high-stakes action after all.

