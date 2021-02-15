Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are one of the cutest couples on the block. When we talk about Valentine’s Day, how can we not have a mention of these two? The much in love couple or the newly turned mom dad had the perfect Valentine’s Day. No, we are not saying so, but the picture the supermodel posted suggests so.

Gigi showed some love to Zayn and their newborn Khai as she celebrated Valentine’s Day on social media. Check out the cute picture by scrolling further.

Gigi Hadid, posted a tender black-and-white throwback from Zayn Malik’s recent 28th birthday bash, as the duo stood amongst a pile of balloons. “I love you, Valentine, && love the Valentine we get to share forever,” the supermodel captioned the smiling snap. Check out the picture below:

Gigi Hadid could be seen blushing as Zayn Malik held her tenderly and rested his forehead against her own. These two look so cute together and so much in love. This B&W photo does complete justice to their love.

The model recently revealed in an interview with Vogue that she welcomed her first child at her family ranch in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on September 20 with Zayn, her mother, Yolanda; her sister, Bella; and a local midwife and her assistant by her side.

Admitting that she looked ‘crazy’ during labour, Gigi Hadid described her experience by stating, “I was an animal woman”. Revealing that she had no idea she had even given birth amid the wild experience and exhaustion, she explained that she looked up to see new dad Zayn cradling their newborn after catching their daughter.

Although she made it through, Gigi confessed that there were times in her labour where she had second thoughts about having a natural birth.

Gigi Hadid also revealed their child had been given numerous gifts, including one from her good friend Taylor Swift. The Love Story singer used one of her own dresses to sew together a teddy bear for the newborn child.

