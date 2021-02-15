In December 2020, singer Sia spoke about her relationship with actor Shia LaBeouf saying that he had conned her into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. The singer elaborated about their relationship and how she and FKA twigs found out about him two-timing them.

In the interview, Sia also spoke about how Shia wanted to marry her and her still loving him. Scroll down to read it all.

In her latest interaction with The Sunday Times, Sia elaborated about her relationship with Shia LaBeouf saying, “It turns out he was using the same lines on me and Twigsy, and eventually we found out because we ended up talking to one another.”

Continuing further, Sia explained, “Both of us thought we were singly dating him. But that wasn’t the case. And he was still married.” Shia was reportedly married to actress Mia Goth. Adding that Shia LaBeouf said, he “wanted to marry me and live a sober life,” the singer said, “I feel like I’m always gonna love him because he’s such a sick puppy.”

In December, Sia had taken to Twitter and spoke about her relationship with Shia writing, “hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he’s very sick and has compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away”.

In a statement that Shia LaBeouf issued after the accusations by FKA Twigs made headline, he said, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

