Miley Cyrus is living the best life currently. Even though she recently suffered heartbreak after breaking up with boyfriend of 10 months Cody Simpson, the singer has moved on and how. Well, she even dealt with a broken marriage with Liam Hemsworth that shook her world completely. But now that the Midnight Sky singer is single again she is thrilled.

Advertisement

Miley feels that now she can once again do whatever she wants and that the singer is perfectly happy without a partner. Keep reading further to know more.

Advertisement

According to Hollywood Life, Miley Cyrus is finally living the single life and is perfectly happy without a partner. Six months after her breakup with singer Cody Simpson and a nearly 10-year relationship and eight-month marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth before that, she’s thrilled to be able to do whatever she wants, when she wants. Miley crafted an Instagram post around her romantic freedom on February 9.

Miley Cyrus shared this video from when she starred on the Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana as a teenager, where her character declared, “I have no problem not having a boyfriend!” Then she flash forwarded to her Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate show on February 7, 2021 where she revealed, “I’m single now you know. After Covid, I’m ready.”

In the caption, the Midnight Sky singer wrote, “Man. Being single sucks. All I ever do is WHATEVER THE F*CK I WANT! Bahabahahahahabahahhahaha!” Her sister Brandi, loved the post, writing “LOL” in the comments. Several fans commented “feel you,” about being glad they’re not tied down to anyone as well.

Miley Cyrus confirmed the news of a split with Cody during an August 13, 2020, Instagram Live session with fans. “It came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up,” she shared during the session. “Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives. And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week, we’re out, hanging out and getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.” Five months after their split, Cody began dating model Marloes Stevens.

What do you have to say about Miley’s singlehood? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Exclusive! Selena Gomez: “The Pandemic Was Super Uncomfortable…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube