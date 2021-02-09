Singer Miley Cyrus, who gave a power-packed performance at the Super Bowl LV, choked while singing her popular track, Wrecking ball, said to be written for ex-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth.

While she performed on multiple tracks on Sunday, Miley needed an emotional stop when she started singing Wrecking ball. The singer choked and stopped immediately after starting the song, which was, reports eonline.com.

Before finishing Wrecking ball, Miley Cyrus told the crowd: “I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armor, but I also wear my heart on my sleeve, and it gets broken a lot.”

The singer, who headlined Super Bowl LV‘s TikTok Tailgate at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, wore a cheerleader uniform in order to celebrate the kick-off of the football game in front of thousands of frontline workers who have already been vaccinated for Covid.

Previously, during a conversation with The Project, Miley Cyrus opened up about the message. Talking about the track first, she said, “I think life can be very painful and sometimes poking fun at it and laughing along with it — like I always feel like life is laughing at me, you know, pulling its strings”

“Just creating whatever chaos that it wants to, and it doesn’t take it easy on us,” she added.

