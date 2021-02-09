The Vampire Diaries has been currently making a lot of noise. Recently, there were rumours that the show is being revived for a Season 9. However, our dreams were shattered when Ian Somerhalder aka Damon Salvatore quashed these reports. But we’ve got one happy news that will surely light you up today. Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley reunited for a fun outing. Below are all the details you need.

The actors gave some serious co-star goals when they went out on a double date. Nina was with her boyfriend Shaun White. On the other hand, Paul was accompanied by his wife Ines de Ramon. The couples went for a snowboarding trip at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming.

Nina Dobrev shared a glimpse of her fun outing with Paul Wesley and others on her Instagram handle. “sometimes you gotta double down,” The Vampire Diaries actress captioned the post.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White twinned in white matching bomber jackets. All of them ensured safety amid the pandemic as they wore face masks. Paul Wesley too took to Instagram and shared videos of their trip.

“My kind of superbowl Sunday W/ @nina @shaunwhite @inesdrmn Shoutout @holden_outerwear,” Paul Wesley captioned the post.

Meanwhile, The Vampire Diaries fans were elated when they learnt about a possible revival with Season 9. Rumours had been rife that a Season 9 is on the cards. Reports even suggested that it could release in 2021.

Ian Somerhalder during his appearance on the Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show denied the rumours. He said, “Like what would happen? Stefan and Damon are, you know — Damon has like gray hair and they’re, they have canes like, ‘Oh, I got, gotta feed the baby. You know what I mean? No.”

