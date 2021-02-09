It is a well-known fact that Marvel Cinematic Universe boss Kevin Feige is in awe of Keanu Reeves and has gone on record about his inclination towards the John Wick Star. Well, it’s the same emotion here too Feige. While that remains and Kevin strives hard to bring Reeves in the MCU through a character, seems like the league has one more Keanu admirer and he wants to work with the superstar. The man is none other than our very own Spider-Man Tom Holland, and he wants to be at loggerheads with the actor in a flick. Read on to know everything you need to know about this exciting update.

Tom Holland has been quite vocal about his demands from the Marvel Gods. The man has time and again expressed his wish of working with several actors, and the demand is justified since his biggest dynamic has been with Robert Downey Jr. As per the latest piece of information Tom has set his heart on working with Keanu Reeves and be around when the action star makes his Marvel debut.

As per We Got This Covered, Tom Holland has approached the Marvel gods and told that he wants to work with Keanu Reeves in whatever project he signs. The actor just wants to share the screen with Reeves regardless of how and when he signs the project, or whatever the character might be. There is also a mention of him being pitched against Keanu in the Spider-Man flick. In an unpopular opinion, with a gazillion members already crowding the Spidey Threequel, it would be almost impossible that Marvel introduces Keanu through it.

Meanwhile, in the past, Kevin Feige has revealed that he approaches Keanu Reeves every time they are on the verge of introducing a new character. He said, “We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige laughed. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.” As per ComickBook. The highest bid since the past year has been on Ghost Rider with which Reeves was speculated to make his debut with.

