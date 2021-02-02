Is Ali Fazal Taking The Keanu Reeves Way & Getting Inspired From John Wick’s Look For His Next?

Amid heightened security, on a set cordoned off by al authorities, Ali Fazal shot for an elaborate schedule of a series. Onlookers report that the week-long stint was manned by multiple layers of checks, not allowing any details to trickle out. But on his way back to the vanity van, Fazal was snapped by fans.

Advertisement

The Mirzapur star was a hit with locals who were eager to get his attention. The actor’s look, wearing a dapper suit, donning long hair, bears a striking resemblance with that of Keanu Reeves from the hit franchise series John Wick. While it’s still unknown if the actor’s character itself bears any resemblance to that, Ali surely pulls off the look with panache.

Advertisement

A source says, “It was a tight schedule and Ali Fazal plays an interesting part in the series. Anything about the story itself will be a spoiler. The look itself is intriguing and one can’t miss him in the John Wick look. The series has been shot and will be released by a major OTT bigwig later this year.”

Ali Fazal also kicks off shoot of his next, the comic caper Fukrey 3 even as the buzz around the next instalment of Mirzapur intensifies.

In September last year, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba took to social media and announced that the third part to his hit comedy film franchise would be coming soon. Starring Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi, Fukrey 3 is set to commence shooting in a matter of months.

Must Read: Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In A Bikini & We’re Mesmerised!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube