Actor Pulkit Samrat has posted a selfie on Instagram that triggered thoughts of self-love in him.

In the image, Pulkit is seen sporting a bright blue vest, looking into the camera.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “One can see everything in the eyes, but not everything through the eyes. Be open to communicate through your heart and the silence will begin whispering the truth.. Morning cardio is my time. No phone calls, no door bells and no interruptions.”

Pulkit Samrat added, “Weird thoughts erupt and I observe. I don’t indulge in those thoughts and that’s what makes the difference for me. Observing, not indulging. Dimaag ka kachra subah subah hi baahar hug dene ka.. Dil chalta hai aur dimaag thamta hai. Tab hi to apun ko yeh din jamta hai.. #selflove.”

Earlier, Pulkit had shared a picture along with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda and mentioned that this is the first time the two had a date in Mumbai.

“Date night. Sach boloon to.. ‘t was our first ever date in Mumbai! we’ve been out together with friends, with family, with colleagues but never just the two of us!! Work’s been taking up most of our time and it felt just right to venture out and spend some alone time together. That’s what dates are.. it’s two people ka “alone” time, amidst the chaos of the city, regardless of the chaos around,” he wrote.

Pulkit is currently shooting for his upcoming film Suswagatam Khushamadeed. The film casts him opposite Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabelle Kaif.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the plot is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all. The film will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra.

Pulkit will also feature in upcoming projects like Fukrey 3 and Bulbul Marriage Hall.

