It has been a common thing seeing Bollywood actresses promoting and using fairness creams in the past. However, in recent years, there have been strong discussions about self-love and acceptance which have made people and celebs double think about various trends. Priyanka Chopra is also an actress who has been using fairness products in the past. But the international actress regrets doing it now.

Priyanka whose latest Netflix film The White Tiger is has received wide acclaim recently opened up about the same.

In a conversation with Marie Claire for her feature, Priyanka Chopra said, “(Skin lightening) was so normalized in South Asia; it’s such a large industry that everyone was doing it. In fact, doing it is still a check (mark) when you are a female actor, but it’s awful. And it was awful for me, for a little girl who used to put talcum-powder cream on my face because I believed that dark skin was not pretty.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently thanked fans for the positive response to The White Tiger, which had opened globally on Netflix over the weekend.

“Ending the opening weekend with a full heart. I’m blown away by the love for #TheWhiteTiger’s release on @netflix this weekend. Your support in watching this film has made it trend globally in the top 10 in less than 48 hours + counting. Thank you to every one of you who watched, posted, shared amazing reviews, and held space for this incredible cast & crew,” Priyanka shared on Instagram late on Sunday.

“I’m so emotional seeing such an amazing response globally to a movie with an all INDIAN star cast! Films led by visionaries challenge us and light fires in our collective souls. Thank you #AravindAdiga #RaminBahrani @mukul.deora @ava @netflix and all the amazingly talented players that made this movie possible and accessible to all,” she added.

The actress continued: “I am so grateful for your support and for this remarkable film. THANK YOU @gouravadarsh @rajkummar_rao for being the best teammates.”

Have you watched The White Tiger? Let us know in the comments section how much you liked it.

