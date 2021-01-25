Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married yesterday in Alibaug in the presence of their close family and friends. Their wedding has been talk of the town ever since rumour about their marriage hit the headlines. Their wedding pictures are going crazy viral on social media now.

Hair and makeup artist Namrata Soni has now shared a video of Natasha getting ready for her wedding. A timelapse video was shared on her Instagram page, and captioned it “The focus is to accentuate – without covering anything up!” Take a look at the video below:

During an interview with Vogue Magazine, Namrata also spoke about the bride’s look in more detail. She said, “If you’re wearing a light coloured outfit, most brides will do a bright lip and nude eyes. Or, if they’re playing up the eyes, they’ll do the traditional smoky eye. But with Natasha, we wanted to play up her almond eye shape by keeping it in focus but being as subtle as possible.”

Namrata Soni also described Natasha Dalal as a ‘chilled out bride’ and added, “Her makeup was so quick—we were in and out of there in 35 minutes. She’s so young so we didn’t want to put layers and layers of makeup on her face.”

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for several years. The two knew each other since the sixth grade. The Coolie No.1 actor shared pictures from the wedding on Sunday night. He wrote, “Life long love just became official,” along with a heart emoji.

Several celebrities like Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, congratulated Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on their wedding.

Karan Johar, who had launched Varun in his film Student of the Year in 2012, wrote in a post that he was ‘filled with a multitude of emotions and memories’ He wrote, “My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life.”

