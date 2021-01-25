The Kapoor clan loves good food and their lunch-dinner spotting proves the same. From Kareena Kapoor Khan hosting a Christmas dinner every year to Ranbir Kapoor hosting birthday parties at his home, we have all grown up seeing them bonding over food all these years. Cousin Armaan Jain is giving us some insights on their favourite food cuisines and items.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with a publication, Armaan is spilling all the beans on Kapoor Khandan’s food habits and their favourite cuisines.

Advertisement

Speaking with HT Brunch, Armaan Jain revealed Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s favourite cuisines and said, “My mother and uncles Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor are obsessed with Chinese. Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma find comfort in Indian Food. Cousin brother Ranbir sticks to roti’s and consumes rice. Whereas his younger brother Aadar Jain loves cold cuts.”

Armaan revealed further that their get-togethers are mostly about food and said, “Not possible to explain in a few words. Everything in that family is about food! Yes, we talk about films, but you’ll be surprised, at our get-togethers, it’s always food, food, food! We discussed threadbare… At a regular family gathering, we’re often discussing the best restaurants in the world, and in India. You must know that the Kapoor family is obsessed with Chinese food…”.

Armaan Jain added, “As a family, we also argue a lot about food. It’s all out of love, of course. But imagine a houseful of people with an opinion. Yeh chawal thoda chipta hai… ghee aur daalo (This rice is a bit flat… add more ghee)! And I’ve always been very forthcoming with an opinion. Even as a kid, I’d argue my heart out and hold my ground against every other opinion. Growing up made me realise that everyone has a different palate and you must respect that…”

Also, we would love to know Taimur Ali Khan’s favourite food item.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Padmaavat Turns 3: Ghoomar To Jauhar, 5 Scenes That Still Give Us Goosebumps

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube