Name a more famous cousin duo from Bollywood than Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu? You can’t, these two are totally adorable and enjoy a massive fan following at such a young age. But over-popularity comes with its own cons. Speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on ‘What Women Want’ her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu revealed a ‘Dangerous’ incident once happened with these two cuties.

Taimur is Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s son whereas Inaaya is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal’s daughter. Both the kids are 4 and 3-year-old respectively.

While speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her show, What Women Want Kunal Kemmu, the paps are usually good to their kids and revealed an incident to her. “You know, there are times when I don’t think much about it but then, there are times when it bothers me. I don’t know the kind of psychological effect it might have on them eventually.”

Speaking about it further, Kemmu said, “It got a bit dangerous, I remember, when Tim and Inaaya had gone to some swimming pool. Door se kisine zoom lens (Someone trained a zoom lens on them from afar)… That I am completely against. That is not okay. A parent has to be aware ki aisa ho raha hai (that this is happening). It can’t be that khufiya (secret) thing happening somewhere.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan and is all busy preparing for the little bundle of joy that’s about to come.

The Khan’s have reportedly shifted to a new house recently in Bandra where Taimur is getting his own space and the house has an open terrace and a swimming pool. Isn’t that exciting?

What are your thoughts on paps secretly taking Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s pics? Tell us in the comments below

