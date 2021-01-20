Saif Ali Khan has created a niche for himself by making his grey-shaded and negative characters shine. No doubt, he has been really good as a chocolate boy, but he’s been more charismatic and captivating playing an antagonist.

Be it Omkara’s Langda Tyagi, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s Udaybhan Rathore or Tandav’s Samar Pratap Singh, the stylish Nawab has always impressed us with his devilish stints. Interestingly, in the upcoming film with Prabhas, Adipurush, Saif will be once again seen in a negative shade. With such character choices, it’s crystal clear that Saif loves portraying a bad guy, but sometimes even he’s concerned.

In a talk with Mid-Day, Saif Ali Khan speaks on maintaining a balance between negative and positive characters. He says, “I have always enjoyed grey roles more than milky white characters. In Adipurush, I am playing the ultimate negative character. But, after a point, it gets depressing if you are constantly being wicked. I also worry about being repetitive. So, I (balance it) by essaying a character like Sartaj Singh (Sacred Games), who is kind and vulnerable. The idea is to channel different energies.”

Saif Ali Khan, who’ll be seen in a Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, considers his cop role as a breath of fresh air. “I will play an idealistic cop, so I will have to find a way to make him fun. But it will be a refreshing change to portray the good guy,” he added.

Vikram Vedha is Tamil neo-noir thriller. It originally features R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Saif will be seen reprising the character of Vikram in the Hindi remake. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan has been approached to play a negative character in the film after Aamir Khan walked out.

