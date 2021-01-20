Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are a perfect example of a successful arranged marriage in the Bollywood industry. Ever since they tied the knot in 2015, these two are setting couple goals at every step.

Advertisement

The duo embraced parenthood the following year when they welcomed their first child, baby girl Misha in 2016. Two years later, they were happy to announce that they were blessed with a baby boy, Zain.

Advertisement

We often see Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput spending some quality time with their adorable babies. While Shahid has always been gushing about being a daddy of two, it is wife, Mira who has been letting fans in on her pregnancy and sharing tips and tricks for young moms.

In her latest interview with ZoomTV.com, Mira Rajput shared the importance of having a supportive partner during pregnancy

Gushing about Shahid being a hands-on hubby and dad, she said it was “important” to have your partner’s support every step of the way. She went on to reveal that it was her hunky hubby who helped her stay “very calm and happy” though her pregnancies and made it a “beautiful journey”.

“I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family,” Mira Rajput explained.

Mira famously took over kitchen duties and implemented a healthy diet for her superstar hubby and family. It is a known fact that Mira got Shahid to adopt a healthier diet and has been doing the same for her kids. Sharing the importance of inculcating a healthy lifestyle in her kids, she revealed that the move helped her and her family to healthy and fit all year round.

Mira Rajput also stressed on the importance of teaching kids about their Indian roots and traditions. Shahid and Mira are currently away in Goa, enjoying some quiet time away in the sun and sand. The couple is out to the neighbouring state to unwind after Shahid wrapped up work on his film Jersey, that is now slated for a Diwali 2021 release.

Must Read: Doctor G: Mrunal Thakur Walks Out Of Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer? Details Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube