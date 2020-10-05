Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has become social media favourite in the last five years. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and she has been entertaining netizens sharing pictures and videos of herself and her loved ones. However, her latest post has irked the netizens.

Mira’s Instagram feed is always LIT with aww-worthy family photos and revealing her beauty secrets. It so happened that the diva shared a photo after giving herself a haircut and she captioned it “Split personality Also gave myself a haircut. #tamethesplits #punintended”

Take a look at her post on Instagram here:

While many netizens gushed over her new look and praised her how beautiful she looks, some users schooled her for using the word Split personality casually. One user wrote, “Split personality is an actual disorder and not a funny caption.”

Another user wrote, “100 puns using “split”, but the one with mental disorder is the most amusing. correct.” And another user commented, “Mira u r not a celebrity so don’t try to act like one, people only know u coz u r Shahid’s wife….don’t showoff.”

Earlier today, Mira Rajput had shared another picture with fans showing off the scrumptious cake baked by her daughter Misha. She captioned the post, “Baked, iced, clicked and eaten by Missy. I think she’s watching me a bit too keenly and I better be careful #copycat #goodolchocolatecake P.S Spot the finger-licks.”

Meanwhile, her husband Shahid Kapoor has resumed work after staying at his home for several months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He will now be seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey, which is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film by the same name. In the film, he will be playing the role of a cricketer. In the original version of the film, Nani played the character.

The film Jersey will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in lead roles. Reports claim that Shahid has reduced his remuneration by Rs 8 crore. The actor, who reportedly takes a remuneration of Rs 33 crore, will now be charging Rs 25 crore.

