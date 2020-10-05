Jersey: Shahid Kapoor Accepts THIS Whopping Pay Cut?

Bollywood is one of the many industries that has suffered due to COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown has had adverse effects on the income of many. Because of everything being shut for months, it is getting difficult for filmmakers to get back on their feet. Slowly and steadily, many shooting schedules have resumed, but the budget is something which is concerning the producers and the filmmakers. Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is facing a similar situation.

Advertisement

The film which started off on a good note is now facing a financial crunch. It might be going over budget, which is a little worrisome for the directors and producers. But, Shahid has decided to help the entire team and relieve them of the financial stress. Continue reading to know more about the actor’s generous step.

Advertisement

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor has accepted a pay cut for Jersey. A source told the portal, “Shahid had previously signed Jersey on two conditions – a remuneration of Rs 33 crore and a percentage in the profit share. The makers had mutually agreed on the same demands, and the film shoot was on when the COVID outbreak caused a temporary pause in the film’s schedule.”

The source further added, “In the last few months, the whole perspective of making a film and its budget has changed considerably. So the producers requested their lead star (Shahid Kapoor) to take a pay cut, to keep the project on floors. They felt the film would otherwise go over-budget.”

The source continued and revealed, “Shahid has slashed his fees by a whopping Rs 8 crore and is now charging them Rs 25 crore. But he is also very confident of the film’s success given the way they are shooting it. So the producers have not changed his profit-sharing clause at all.”

Along with Shahid, Jersey also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur and was all set to release on August 28 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After hearing this, we are sure fans are even more excited to watch Jersey. What are your thoughts on this?

Must Read: Shweta Tiwari Twinning With Daughter Palak Is The Fashionista Mother-Daughter Duo We Wish To Be!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube